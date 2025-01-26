Banks to Remain Close for 14 Days in February 2025: Check Your City and Complete List

February 2025 will see a total of 14 bank holidays across India, with closures scheduled for both national and regional celebrations. The month is set to begin with the Union Budget and will include several key holidays, making it important for customers to plan their bank-related activities in advance to avoid inconvenience.

Key National and Regional Holidays

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the official list of bank holidays, and it covers a range of national festivals, regional observances, and weekends. As usual, all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays are recognized as bank holidays nationwide. Additionally, certain regional holidays will affect bank operations in specific areas.

Breakdown of Bank Holidays in February 2025

February 2, 2025 (Sunday) : New Year’s Day/Loosong/Namsoong – Celebrated across all of India.

: New Year’s Day/Loosong/Namsoong – Celebrated across all of India. February 3, 2025 (Monday) : Saraswati Puja – Observed in Agartala.

: Saraswati Puja – Observed in Agartala. February 8, 2025 (Saturday) : Second Saturday – Bank holiday nationwide.

: Second Saturday – Bank holiday nationwide. February 9, 2025 (Sunday) : Weekend Holiday – Nationwide closure.

: Weekend Holiday – Nationwide closure. February 11, 2025 (Tuesday) : Thai Poosam – Observed in Chennai.

: Thai Poosam – Observed in Chennai. February 12, 2025 (Wednesday) : Guru Ravi Das’s Birthday – Observed in Shimla.

: Guru Ravi Das’s Birthday – Observed in Shimla. February 15, 2025 (Saturday) : Lui-Ngai-Ni – Observed in Imphal.

: Lui-Ngai-Ni – Observed in Imphal. February 16, 2025 (Sunday) : Weekend Holiday – Nationwide closure.

: Weekend Holiday – Nationwide closure. February 19, 2025 (Wednesday) : Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti – Observed in Belapur, Mumbai, and Nagpur.

: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti – Observed in Belapur, Mumbai, and Nagpur. February 20, 2025 (Thursday) : Statehood Day/State Day – Observed in Aizawl and Itanagar.

: Statehood Day/State Day – Observed in Aizawl and Itanagar. February 22, 2025 (Saturday) : Fourth Saturday – Bank holiday nationwide.

: Fourth Saturday – Bank holiday nationwide. February 23, 2025 (Sunday) : Weekend Holiday – Nationwide closure.

: Weekend Holiday – Nationwide closure. February 26, 2025 (Wednesday) : Mahashivratri – Observed in several cities including Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Nagpur, and more.

: Mahashivratri – Observed in several cities including Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Nagpur, and more. February 28, 2025 (Friday): Losar – Observed in Gangtok.

Digital Banking Remains Unaffected

While physical branches of banks will be closed for these holidays, customers can still access digital banking services, ATMs, and mobile banking without any interruptions. The digital channels will remain operational, ensuring that customers can carry out transactions and manage their accounts online.

Importance of Planning Ahead

With a combination of national holidays, regional observances, and long weekends, February presents a crucial time for individuals to plan their banking appointments and transactions. The RBI’s annual bank holiday calendar serves as a guideline for all banks across the country, allowing customers to anticipate service interruptions and avoid unnecessary delays.

As we head into February, it’s essential to stay informed about these holidays to ensure that important banking tasks, such as investments or bill payments, are completed on time.