BAPS Hindu Mandir, Abu Dhabi Welcomes Defence Attaches from Over 20 Nations

Abu Dhabi: A Celebration of Unity, Diversity, and Harmony

New Delhi: The BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi recently welcomed Defence Attaches, dignitaries, and families from more than 20 embassies worldwide to celebrate unity, diversity, and harmony. The event, held during the New Year, gathered a distinguished group of international military personnel and other guests at Abu Dhabi’s first Hindu temple.

A Beacon of Global Admiration

Created with the support of Abu Dhabi’s leadership and the efforts of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, the Mandir has already attracted over two million visitors in less than a year, showcasing its immense global admiration and support. The gathering highlighted the Mandir’s dedication to fostering intercultural dialogue and understanding.

Also Read: Manchu Manoj Denied Entry to Mohan Babu University, Meets Nara Lokesh

Defence Attaches from Around the World Attend

The event was graced by Defence Attachés from several countries, including Belgium, Canada, Egypt, France, Germany, India, Japan, Netherlands, and Switzerland, among others. The gathering was a testament to the Mandir’s commitment to promoting cross-cultural dialogue.

Traditional Welcome and Prayers for World Peace

The delegates were warmly welcomed by BAPS Board members and volunteers with traditional garlands and roses. They visited the Prayer Dune, where they offered prayers for world peace and well-being. The serene environment of the Mandir, along with the powerful message of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (“The whole world is one family”), provided a poignant backdrop for the occasion.

Immersive Show and Cultural Experience

The delegates enjoyed ‘The Fairy Tale,’ an immersive show that narrates the incredible journey of the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi. The show is projected using 20 video projectors and offers a cutting-edge surround sound experience. Afterward, the delegates marveled at the 6,500-year-old sub-fossil oaks donated by an artist from the Czech Republic.

A Tour of the Mandir’s Architecture and Spiritual Significance

The dignitaries toured the Mandir’s intricate architecture, learning about its commitment to spiritual elevation, cultural preservation, and social service. They offered prayers and admired the detailed carvings depicting Ancient Civilizational Value tales on the Mandir’s façade.

Message of Peace, Harmony, and Unity

At the conclusion of the event, Brahmaviharidas Swami, Head of the BAPS Hindu Mandir, shared his thoughts on the Mandir’s mission, emphasizing global harmony, the sanctity of life, and the importance of positive thinking. He offered three pieces of advice: “Win people, not wars,” “Speak from the heart,” and “Keep the promises we give.”

Gratitude and Anticipation for Future Visits

Captain Harpreet Singh Luthra congratulated the Mandir on welcoming two million visitors and highlighted its significance as a symbol of India-UAE friendship. The Mandir was praised as a cultural bridge between the two nations, with many dignitaries expressing their admiration for its beauty and the message of tolerance and harmony it promotes.

Reflections from International Dignitaries

Delegates from around the world shared their reflections on the visit, highlighting the Mandir’s inspiring design and atmosphere. They spoke of the importance of tolerance, unity, and the spiritual essence embodied by the temple.

A Peaceful Conclusion

The evening concluded with a dinner of exquisite Prasadam, Indian vegetarian dishes prepared by volunteers, as delegates shared ideas of peace and harmony.