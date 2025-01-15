Manchu Manoj Denied Entry to Mohan Babu University, Meets Nara Lokesh

Tirupati: Actor Manchu Manoj was denied entry to Mohan Babu University on Wednesday, following a family feud involving his father, veteran actor Mohan Babu.

Manoj and his wife Monika had arrived at Renigunta Airport from Hyderabad and proceeded to the university in a large rally. However, the police stopped them at the university gates, citing court orders.

Police Intervention and Manoj’s Visit to Nara Lokesh

Authorities had been informed of Manoj’s visit and had deployed police personnel at the university to prevent any disturbances. After being blocked from entering, Manoj and his wife traveled to Naravaripalli, the native village of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. There, they met Nara Lokesh, the Chief Minister’s son and a state minister, for about 20 minutes.

Plans for Tribute and Precautionary Measures

Following the meeting, Manoj and Monika headed to A. Rangampeta to attend an animal fair. Manoj’s aides indicated that he planned to visit the university later in the evening to pay tribute to his grandparents at their samadhi.

In light of the ongoing family tensions, police had heightened security at Mohan Babu University, where Mohan Babu and his other son, actor Manchu Vishnu, were already present.

Family Feud and Legal Troubles

The Manchu family has been embroiled in a feud for over a month, which intensified following an altercation at the family residence in Jalpally, Hyderabad, on December 10. The incident led to Mohan Babu facing legal troubles, including an attempt to murder charge after allegedly attacking a television reporter. Both Mohan Babu and his sons were booked for criminal trespassing and voluntarily causing hurt during the altercation.

Vishnu, who has sided with his father, appeared before the Rachakonda Police Commissioner, while Manoj and his wife have denied the allegations. Manoj accused his father of unfair treatment and claimed that Mohan Babu consistently supported Vishnu over him in various matters.