Bareilly Tragedy: Three Youths Die After Google Maps Leads Them to Unfinished Bridge

Bareilly: In a tragic incident, three young men lost their lives when their car plunged off an unfinished bridge in Bareilly while relying on Google Maps for navigation. The victims, identified as Kaushal, Vivek, and Amit, were returning from a wedding late at night.

Details of the Incident:

The trio used Google Maps to navigate their way back home amid dense fog, which obscured visibility.

The navigation app reportedly directed them towards an incomplete bridge in the area.

Due to low visibility and the lack of warnings or barricades, the car sped ahead and fell off the unfinished bridge, leading to the tragic deaths of all three occupants.

Contributing Factors:

Dense Fog: The foggy weather severely impaired visibility, making it difficult to spot hazards ahead. Navigation Error: The route provided by Google Maps led the car towards an unsafe, unfinished bridge. Lack of Signage: Locals allege there were no clear warning signs or barricades to alert drivers about the incomplete structure.

Public Reaction:

The incident has sparked outrage, with calls for greater accountability from both local authorities and technology platforms like Google Maps.

Locals emphasized the need for better road signage and safety measures at construction sites to prevent such tragedies.

Authorities’ Response:

Police have initiated an investigation into the incident, and efforts are being made to determine responsibility for the lack of barricades at the site.

Officials have also reached out to Google for a review of their mapping data in the area to prevent similar incidents.

Call for Action:

This heartbreaking incident underscores the urgent need for better coordination between technology platforms, local governments, and infrastructure authorities to ensure road safety. Drivers are also advised to exercise caution while relying solely on navigation apps, especially in adverse weather conditions.