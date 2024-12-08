Bashar al-Assad Flees Syria as Rebels Capture Damascus; Thousands Celebrate Freedom

Damascus: Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has reportedly fled the country following a dramatic takeover of Damascus by rebel forces. Thousands of citizens poured into the capital’s central square, chanting slogans of freedom and celebrating the end of Assad’s regime.

According to a report by Reuters, the Syrian military leadership informed its officers that Assad’s government had fallen after rebel forces breached the capital. Senior army officials confirmed that Assad departed Damascus on Sunday for an undisclosed location as rebel fighters moved in, encountering little resistance from government forces.

Eyewitnesses described jubilant scenes as thousands of people gathered on foot and in vehicles, waving hands and shouting “freedom” in unison. Rebels declared Damascus free from Assad’s rule, vowing to dismantle the remnants of oppression.

Syria celebrates the fall of Bashar al Assad. pic.twitter.com/5oGi3XPRlG — Çağatay Cebe (@Mucagcebe) December 8, 2024

“We are celebrating the release of prisoners and the breaking of their chains,” said a rebel spokesperson. They also announced the closure of the infamous Sednaya prison, located on the outskirts of Damascus, where thousands of detainees were held by Assad’s regime.

Flight data from FlightRadar revealed that a Syrian Air flight departed Damascus airport shortly after the rebel takeover. Initially headed for the coastal region, a stronghold of Assad’s Alawite sect, the flight made an abrupt U-turn and disappeared from radar near Homs. It remains unclear who was aboard the aircraft.

Rebel leaders, including Abu Mohammad al-Julani of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, have urged opposition forces to refrain from taking over government institutions until a transitional authority is established. Julani announced that these institutions would temporarily operate under the supervision of former Prime Minister Mohammad Ghazi al-Jalali, who pledged to remain in Damascus to ensure public order and protect state property.

Syrians prostrate in celebration of the collapse of Bashar al Assad’s regime after opposition forces entered the capital Damascus pic.twitter.com/792DicSsli — TRT World (@trtworld) December 8, 2024

Al-Jalali urged Syrians to act responsibly, stating, “We must think logically about the country’s future. We extend a hand to the opposition forces and promise no harm to any Syrian citizen.”

This victory in Damascus follows the rebels’ recent capture of Homs after a brief yet decisive battle. Thousands of Homs residents celebrated in the streets, chanting anti-Assad slogans and tearing down his posters.

The loss of Homs, a strategic city and transportation hub, marked a significant blow to Assad’s regime. Rebels now control key highways, severing Damascus from the coastal regions where Russian allies maintain military bases.

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham called the fall of Homs a “historic moment,” urging fighters to ensure the safety of surrendering forces. Rebels also freed thousands of prisoners from Homs’ jails after discovering that retreating Syrian forces had attempted to burn prisoner records before fleeing.

Rebel commanders have confirmed that operations are underway to secure the countryside around Damascus and plan further advances. The destruction of a statue of former President Hafez al-Assad in a nearby suburb symbolized the end of decades-long oppression under the Assad family.

As rebel forces consolidate control across the southwest, Syria enters a new chapter, with citizens hopeful for peace and a brighter future.