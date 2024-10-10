BC Welfare Leaders Thank Telangana CM for Initiating Caste and Socio-Economic Survey

Hyderabad: Leaders of the BC Welfare Association met Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to express their gratitude for the government’s decision to immediately begin the BC community’s socio-economic and caste survey in the state.

The leaders, along with several key figures, met the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister T. Bhatti Vikramarka at the CM’s residence in Jubilee Hills.

The meeting was attended by prominent leaders including BC Welfare Association President Jajula Srinivas, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President B. Mahesh Goud, Government Whip Aadi Srinivas, MP Anil Kumar, MLA Srihari, and retired IAS officer Chiranjeevi, along with several other BC leaders.

They conveyed their appreciation for the government’s initiative, which aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of the socio-economic status of BC communities across Telangana.

The survey is expected to play a crucial role in shaping welfare policies and ensuring the upliftment of backward classes in the state. The leaders commended the government’s commitment to addressing the issues faced by the BC community and ensuring their welfare through informed policy decisions.