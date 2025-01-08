Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas’s Pan-Indian Thriller Titled ‘Haindava’

Chennai: Actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas’s much-awaited occult thriller, which was previously referred to as #BSS12, has officially been titled Haindava, as announced by the filmmakers on Tuesday.

A Gripping Story Around a Sacred Temple

Directed by debutant Ludheer Byreddy and produced by Mahesh Chandu under the banner of Moonshine Pictures, Haindava revolves around a centuries-old Dasavatara temple. The film’s title was revealed through a Title Announcement Glimpse that showcases a thrilling sequence.

Intense Action and Symbolism in the Title Announcement

The video opens in a dense jungle, where a group of miscreants attempts to destroy the sacred Dasavatara temple by setting it on fire. Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas enters the scene riding a bike, accompanied by a lion and a wild boar, while an eagle soars above. The visuals are rich in symbolism, with fish in the temple pond leaping in fury and a tortoise watching closely.

One significant detail includes a tattoo on the protagonist’s hand, which mirrors the snake deity (Adishesha Avatar) in the temple. This sets the stage for an intense battle as the hero prevents the destruction of the temple and takes on the villains with extraordinary force. A memorable moment shows the protagonist setting a bullock cart on fire and tying the villains to it with a rope, as the flames form the sacred Vishnu ‘Namalu’ shape. The symbolism continues with the faces of the lion and wild boar showing similar motifs, and the sky revealing multiple forms of Vishnu before the title Haindava is unveiled.

Film Progress and Crew

As of now, 35 percent of the film’s shoot has been completed. Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Samyuktha play the lead roles in this highly anticipated thriller.

The technical team includes Shivendra as the director of photography, Leon James as the music director, and Karthika Srinivas R as the editor. Art direction is led by Srinagendra Tangala, and the film’s publicity design is by Ananth Kancherla.