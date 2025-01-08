Alia Bhatt thanks Bipasha Basu and the reason will melt your heart

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt recently expressed her heartfelt gratitude towards fellow actress Bipasha Basu for choosing a dress from her kids’ clothing brand, Edamamma, for her daughter Devi.

Bipasha Basu, who is currently in the Maldives with her husband Karan Singh Grover and their daughter Devi, shared an adorable video on her Instagram stories. In the clip, little Devi is seen playing on the beach while wearing a pink and white co-ord set from Alia Bhatt’s brand, Edamamma.

Alia Bhatt’s Heartfelt Reaction

Alia Bhatt was quick to react, resharing the clip on her own Instagram stories with a touching caption. She wrote, “This is soo adorable!!! Thank you for choosing @edamamma for your little angel,” and added an angel baby and red heart emoji to express her appreciation.

Alia Bhatt’s Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt has some exciting projects lined up. She will soon be seen leading the much-anticipated spy drama Alpha. The latest installment in the Yash Raj spy universe will be directed by Shiv Rawail, and Alia will share the screen with Sharvari in this thrilling venture.

In addition, Alia will also star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming drama Love and War, which will also feature Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor. The official announcement for the drama was made in January 2024. This will mark Alia’s second collaboration with Bhansali after Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022).

Bipasha Basu’s Recent Work

As for Bipasha Basu, she last appeared on screen in the web series Dangerous, directed by Bhushan Patel and written by Vikram Bhatt. The series, which premiered on MX Player in 2020, also starred Karan Singh Grover, Sonali Raut, Natasha Suri, and Suyyash Rai in key roles. Since then, Bipasha has stayed away from acting, focusing on her family life.