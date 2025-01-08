Gokulam Kerala FC Break Winless Streak with 5-0 Victory over Delhi FC

Mahilpur: Gokulam Kerala FC made a powerful comeback in the 2024-25 I-League after the Christmas and New Year break, delivering a commanding 5-0 victory against Delhi FC in an important away match at Mahilpur Football Stadium on Wednesday. The team showed renewed energy and determination, breaking a five-match winless streak with an emphatic performance. They led 1-0 at halftime.

Adama Niane Shines with a Brace

Adama Niane was the standout player, scoring twice to spearhead the victory, with support from Rahul Raju, Sinisa Stanisavic, and Ignacio De Loyola Abeledo, who each found the back of the net. This convincing win, their second of the season after an initial victory against Sreenidi Deccan FC, lifted Gokulam Kerala from seventh to third in the league standings. They now have 10 points from seven matches, consisting of two wins, four draws, and one loss.

Delhi FC Struggles in Attack

Delhi FC, on the other hand, struggled throughout the match, especially in the attacking third. Despite their efforts, they failed to break through Gokulam Kerala’s defense and remain in seventh place with eight points. The match started with Delhi FC creating a few chances, but Gokulam Kerala’s goalkeeper, Shibinraj Kunniyil, was equal to the task, saving all shots on target.

Gokulam Kerala’s Dominance Grows

As the match progressed, Gokulam Kerala gained control, creating a few dangerous opportunities. They came close to taking the lead when Soosairaj delivered a perfect cross, which Stanisavic headed powerfully, but Delhi FC goalkeeper Lalmuansanga made an excellent save.

The breakthrough came in the 41st minute when Tondomba Singh Naorem fouled Niane in the box, resulting in a penalty. Niane’s first attempt was saved, but he calmly finished the rebound to give Gokulam Kerala a 1-0 lead.

Niane Doubles His Tally

In the second half, Delhi FC pushed forward in search of an equalizer but left themselves exposed defensively. Gokulam Kerala capitalized on this and doubled their lead in the 63rd minute, with Niane rounding Lalmuansanga after a brilliant through ball, making it 2-0.

Defensive Errors Lead to Further Goals

Delhi FC’s defense continued to falter, and a mistake from defender Danilo Augusto Azevedo allowed Raju to slot home the third goal in the 81st minute. Gokulam Kerala kept pressing and were rewarded in the 89th minute when a clever cross from Abelado was diverted by Sergio Llamas Pardo to the unmarked Stanisavic, who tapped in the fourth goal.

The final blow came in injury time, when Pardo set up Abeledo for a powerful left-footed strike, completing the dominant 5-0 win for Gokulam Kerala.