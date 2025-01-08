Martin Guptill Confirms Retirement from International Cricket

New Delhi: New Zealand opener Martin Guptill has confirmed his retirement from international cricket, marking the end of a remarkable 14-year career. Guptill, 38, has scored 23 international centuries across all formats, having played 198 ODIs, 122 T20Is, and 47 Tests for New Zealand.

He last represented New Zealand in 2022 and finishes his career as the leading T20I run-scorer for his country, with 3,531 runs from 122 matches. He also ranks third in New Zealand’s all-time ODI run-scorer list, with 7,346 runs, behind Ross Taylor and Stephen Fleming.

Guptill’s Legacy

“As a young kid, it was always my dream to play for New Zealand, and I feel incredibly lucky and proud to have played 367 games for my country,” said Guptill. “I will forever cherish the memories made wearing the silver fern alongside a great group of guys.”

He extended his gratitude to teammates, coaches, and others who supported his journey. Special thanks were given to Mark O’Donnell, his coach since the Under-19 level, and his manager, Leanne McGoldrick, for their ongoing support. Guptill also expressed his deep appreciation for his wife, Laura, and their children, Harley and Teddy.

Guptill also thanked cricket fans worldwide for their unwavering support throughout the years.

Memorable Moments

Guptill, who made his international debut in 2009, etched his name in history as the first New Zealand batter to score an ODI double-century, amassing 237* in a 2015 World Cup quarter-final against the West Indies. He also holds three of New Zealand’s top four individual ODI scores.

In addition to his batting feats, Guptill is remembered for his remarkable run-out of M.S. Dhoni during the 2019 ODI World Cup semi-final against India.

A Final Tribute

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) will honor Guptill’s illustrious career during the third and final ODI against Sri Lanka at Eden Park in Auckland on January 11. Eden Park has been a significant venue for Guptill, where he remains the all-time leading run-scorer for the Blackcaps.

New Zealand Test captain Tom Latham shared his admiration for Guptill, stating, “I was fortunate to open the batting with him for the BLACKCAPS over many years and I often felt I had the best seat in the house to watch him go about his work. On his day, Gup was world-class, and his crisp ball striking and timing could take down the best bowling attacks in the world.”

Latham also highlighted Guptill’s crucial role in winning matches for New Zealand, noting his excellence in the field and wishing him the best for his future endeavors.