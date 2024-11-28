Bengaluru Auto Driver Turns Vehicle into Mini Library, Offers Free Books to Passengers

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru auto rickshaw driver has gone viral on social media for his innovative initiative—transforming his vehicle into a mobile library and offering free books to passengers.

Marketplace manager Ravilla Lokesh shared a photo of the setup on LinkedIn, showcasing shelves filled with books and a sign that reads, “Free for all, take if you wish.” Lokesh was quick to praise the auto driver’s creativity, saying, “Bangalore Style! Only in Bengaluru can you find life advice and philosophical wisdom handed out for free in an autorickshaw! While stuck in traffic, my friend stumbled upon this mini library on wheels.”

Also Read: Karnataka horror: Newborn baby flushed down in hospital’s toilet

The collection of books includes titles ranging from self-help guides like Why Divorce? to spiritual reads such as God Loves You. Lokesh noted that the auto driver appears to take on multiple roles, not just that of a driver, but also serving as a life coach, counselor, and spiritual guide—all while navigating the city’s busy roads.

The post quickly garnered attention, with many users expressing their admiration for the driver’s generosity. One user commented, “Bangalore’s vibes are wild. An auto driver giving life lessons? Classic. I’d say that’s pure Bengaluru spirit right there. What about those random chai stalls serving wisdom too, huh?”

This heartwarming story follows a similar incident earlier this month when another Bengaluru auto driver went viral for using his vehicle to raise awareness about his startup idea. Samuel Christy, a graduate and auto driver, placed a poster behind his seat inviting passengers to discuss his business idea in a bid to fund his venture.

Both of these stories reflect the entrepreneurial spirit of Bengaluru and the city’s vibrant community culture, where creativity and generosity often take center stage. This unique mini library on wheels has captured the imagination of social media users and serves as a reminder of how even the most everyday experiences can be turned into opportunities to spread knowledge and positivity.