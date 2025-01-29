Bengaluru Boy Dies by Suicide: Mobile Phone Addiction Suspected in Tragic Incident

Bengaluru: In a heartbreaking incident in Bengaluru, a 13-year-old boy took his own life by hanging himself in front of his younger sister.

The tragic event occurred on Tuesday night in the Byadarahalli police station area, sparking concerns about the impact of mobile phone addiction on young people.

A Disturbing Incident in Bengaluru

The deceased, identified as Dhruva, lived with his family in Ratnanagar, located near Gollarahatti on the outskirts of Bengaluru. On the night of the incident, Dhruva’s parents were at work, leaving him and his younger sister at home.

According to the police, the boy’s tragic decision to end his life is suspected to be linked to his addiction to mobile phones.

While alone at home, Dhruva reportedly removed his sacred “udadaara” (a protective thread worn by boys in some South Indian cultures) and attempted to hang himself using it. He tied the thread to a ceiling fan, but it snapped while he was trying to hang himself, causing him to fall.

Fortunately, at that moment, his mother returned home and quickly rushed him to the hospital. Tragically, Dhruva was declared dead upon arrival.

Investigation Points to Mobile Addiction as Possible Cause

Police officials have begun investigating the incident, with early findings suggesting that Dhruva’s addiction to his mobile phone may have played a role in his decision. It is reported that the young boy often ignored his parents’ warnings to reduce his screen time.

His excessive use of mobile phones could have led him to seek harmful content or influenced his mental state, possibly contributing to his tragic action.

Further investigations are underway to understand the exact cause of Dhruva’s suicide, with police focusing on his mobile usage and possible psychological factors.

The family’s financial background adds to the tragedy, with Dhruva’s father working at a bakery and his mother employed at a garment factory.

A Tragic Pattern of Mobile Phone-Related Suicides

This incident is not an isolated case, as mobile phone addiction and its impact on teenagers have been cited in previous suicides in the region. In November 2024, a 14-year-old boy from Bengaluru died after his father reportedly beat him with a cricket bat due to his mobile phone addiction.

This incident led to the father’s arrest. Similarly, another tragic death occurred in Hubballi city in September 2024 when a 13-year-old boy died by suicide after his parents advised him to avoid excessive mobile phone use.

These incidents underscore the growing concern over the negative effects of mobile phone addiction among young people, leading to harmful behavior and, in some cases, irreversible consequences.

The Role of Parents and Society in Addressing Mobile Addiction

As mobile phone use continues to rise among children and teenagers, mental health experts emphasize the need for parents and caregivers to be vigilant and proactive in managing screen time.

Setting healthy boundaries, encouraging physical activities, and fostering open communication about the dangers of excessive mobile phone use are essential steps in mitigating the risks.

Dhruva’s case highlights the importance of not only monitoring mobile phone usage but also providing emotional and psychological support for young people who may be struggling with issues they may not fully understand.

Parents, schools, and communities must work together to address the root causes of such tragedies and ensure that children have the tools they need to navigate the digital world safely.