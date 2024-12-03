Bengaluru School Holiday Tomorrow: Yellow Alert as Cyclone Fengal Induces Rainfall Across the City

Bengaluru School Holiday Tomorrow is currently under a yellow alert issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) due to Cyclone Fengal, which has caused widespread rainfall in the city. Schools were closed in Kolar and Chikkaballapur districts on Monday. The situation has left parents and students anxious about whether schools in Bengaluru will remain open on Tuesday.

This article brings you the latest updates on school closures, weather forecasts, and safety measures for residents of Bengaluru.

Heavy Rainfall in Bengaluru Due to Cyclone Fengal

Cyclone Fengal, originating from the Bay of Bengal, has disrupted normalcy in parts of southern India. The IMD has warned that the effects of the cyclone will persist for the next few days, bringing continuous rain to Bengaluru and surrounding areas.

Bengaluru Weather Update: A Rainy Week Ahead

Light to moderate rainfall was observed in most parts of the city today.

Some areas experienced bouts of heavy rainfall, leading to localized waterlogging.

, leading to localized waterlogging. Temperatures have dropped, and residents have been advised to brace for more rain.

IMD Scientist Rajavel Manickam stated, “The weather in Bengaluru is expected to remain wet for the next three days, with drizzles likely stopping after four days. Cyclone Fengal is moving westward and could impact weather conditions in the Arabian Sea.”

Bengaluru School Holiday Tomorrow: Parents Demand Clarity

With continuous rainfall and safety concerns, parents in Bengaluru have urged the authorities to declare a holiday for schools and colleges.

Current Status of School Closures

Schools in Kolar and Chikkaballapur were closed on Monday due to heavy rainfall.

Districts like Tumakuru, Ramanagara, Mandya, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, and Udupi also received moderate rainfall today.

, , , , , and also received moderate rainfall today. Despite the adverse weather, no official update on school closures for Tuesday in Bengaluru has been issued yet.

Parents are disappointed with the delayed announcements. One parent shared, “The authorities should prioritize children’s safety and make timely decisions to avoid confusion.”

What is a Yellow Alert?

A yellow alert indicates potential heavy rainfall, urging residents to stay cautious. It is not as severe as an orange or red alert but calls for preparedness.

In Bengaluru, the yellow alert suggests:

Heavy rainfall in isolated areas.

Risk of waterlogging in low-lying regions.

Disruptions to daily life, including traffic and school schedules.

Bengaluru School Holiday Tomorrow Rainfall Forecast for the Week

According to the IMD:

Bengaluru is likely to receive 35-85mm rainfall over the next 48 hours.

over the next 48 hours. Rainfall intensity is expected to decrease slightly after three days, but overcast skies and occasional drizzles will continue throughout the week.

Tips for Parents and Students

To ensure safety during this period of inclement weather, here are some important tips:

Stay Informed: Keep track of updates from the IMD and local authorities.

Avoid Low-Lying Areas: Avoid traveling through waterlogged regions.

School Notifications: Stay connected with your child's school for updates on closures.

Pack Essentials: Ensure your child carries an umbrella, raincoat, and waterproof bags.

: Ensure your child carries an umbrella, raincoat, and waterproof bags. Emergency Numbers: Save emergency helpline numbers for quick assistance.

IMD Issues Caution Amid Cyclone Fengal’s Impact

Bengaluru’s weather disturbance is part of a broader impact caused by Cyclone Fengal. The cyclone brought heavy rains to Chennai and has since moved inward, affecting parts of Karnataka and Kerala.

Experts have warned that the next 72 hours are critical. Residents are advised to limit outdoor activities and remain vigilant.

Localized Impacts of the Rainfall

Bengaluru has already started witnessing the effects of the rain:

Localized Waterlogging : Areas such as Koramangala and Whitefield reported water accumulation.

: Areas such as Koramangala and Whitefield reported water accumulation. Traffic Disruptions : Morning and evening commutes were heavily affected in parts of the city.

: Morning and evening commutes were heavily affected in parts of the city. Electricity Outages: Some neighborhoods experienced short power cuts due to rain-related disruptions.

Parents’ Reaction: A Call for Timely Decisions

Parents across Bengaluru are urging authorities to prioritize student safety by announcing school holidays in advance. On Monday, the closure of schools in Kolar and Chikkaballapur was communicated late, leaving parents and students scrambling for clarity.

A resident of Jayanagar expressed frustration, stating, “We need better coordination. Waiting until the last minute creates unnecessary stress for families.”

FAQs About Bengaluru School Holiday Tomorrow

Q: Will Bengaluru schools be closed tomorrow?

A: No official announcement has been made yet. Stay tuned for updates.

Q: Why was a yellow alert issued in Bengaluru?

A: The IMD issued the alert due to continuous rainfall caused by Cyclone Fengal.

Q: What should parents do in case of late holiday announcements?

A: Stay connected with school authorities and avoid unnecessary travel in bad weather.

Conclusion

Bengaluru is under a yellow alert as Cyclone Fengal brings continuous rainfall to the region. While parents and students await clarity on school closures for Tuesday, the IMD has forecast heavy rains for the next three days. Stay updated on the latest developments and prioritize safety during this weather disturbance.