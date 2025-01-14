Bengaluru Start-up to Launch Satellite to Monitor Space Objects on Board SpaceX Rocket

New Delhi: Bengaluru-based start-up Digantara is preparing to launch the world’s first commercial satellite designed for surveillance of objects as small as 5 cm orbiting the Earth, aiming to ensure safer space operations.

The Importance of Space Surveillance

Surveillance of outer space, or situational space awareness (SSA), is critical to safeguard spacecraft as Earth’s orbits become increasingly crowded with artificial satellites and space debris. Last month, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) delayed the launch of its SpaDeX satellites by two minutes due to orbital congestion and rocket path interference. Even a small collision with debris traveling at over 25,000 km per hour could prove catastrophic for a spacecraft.

Digantara’s SCOT Satellite and Its Mission

Digantara’s Space Camera for Object Tracking (SCOT) satellite is set for launch onboard SpaceX’s Transporter-12 mission, scheduled around Tuesday midnight from California.

“With SCOT, we are taking a crucial step in achieving surveillance superiority, ensuring not only a safer and more sustainable space environment but also safeguarding sovereign assets in the face of an increasingly contested space domain,” said Anirudh Sharma, Founder and CEO of Digantara Aerospace.

Enhanced Space Safety and National Security

SCOT aims to enhance space safety, optimize traffic management, and strengthen national security initiatives. It will be deployed in a sun-synchronous orbit, enabling more efficient tracking of objects in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) compared to existing sensors, which are hindered by weather conditions, geographic constraints, and limited fields of view.

SCOT’s Capabilities and Role in Space Situational Awareness

“Unlike traditional systems, SCOT offers persistent monitoring of Resident Space Objects, detecting and tracking objects as small as 5 cm,” the company stated. As one of the world’s first commercial Space Situational Awareness (SSA) satellites, SCOT is engineered to track Resident Space Objects (RSOs) with unmatched frequency and precision.

In an era of increasing space congestion and competition, SCOT is purpose-built to monitor smaller RSOs, deliver higher revisit rates, and offer enhanced tracking accuracy—filling a critical gap left by current systems.

The Vision for Long-term Sustainability of Space Operations

SCOT is a key component of Digantara’s mission to establish a hybrid network of surveillance systems, delivering continuous monitoring of the near-Earth environment to ensure improved safety and long-term sustainability of space operations.