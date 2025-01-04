BGUS and VHP Delegations Submit Requests to Hyderabad Metro Rail MD

BGUS Delegation Requests Higher Metro Pillars for Ganesh Immersion Procession

Hyderabad: A delegation from the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti (BGUS) met with Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) Managing Director N V S Reddy on Saturday to present a significant proposal regarding the Old City of Hyderabad. The delegation requested that the metro pillars in the area be constructed at a greater height to prevent any obstruction during the mass Ganesh immersion procession.

The delegation included BGUS Secretary Dr. Ravinutala Sashidhar, K. Mahender, B.V. Chandrashekhar, and representatives from the Balapur Utsav Samiti, K. Niranjan Reddy and Srinivas. They submitted a memorandum with detailed concerns and suggestions.

VHP Delegation Proposes Renaming Victoria Memorial Metro Station

In a separate meeting, a delegation from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) met with the HMRL Managing Director to propose the renaming of the Victoria Memorial Metro Station to Ashtalakshmi Temple Station.

The VHP delegation argued that the station’s proximity to the Ashtalakshmi Temple would make the proposed name more fitting and would help guide devotees nationwide to the temple. Additionally, the delegation emphasized that renaming the station would remove the colonial legacy associated with its current name.

The VHP delegation consisted of national spokesperson Dr. Ravinutala Sashidhar and state committee members H. Nageshwar Rao, Padmashri, T. Purushotham Reddy, and P. Sudhakar.

HMRL MD Assures Consideration of Requests

HMRL Managing Director N V S Reddy assured the delegations that their requests would be carefully considered in consultation with the relevant authorities, according to two separate statements.