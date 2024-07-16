Bharti Airtel Foundation launches Rs 100-plus crore scholarship program | Check Details

Bengaluru: The Bharti Airtel Foundation on Tuesday launched the ‘Bharti Airtel Scholarship Program’, a landmark initiative that aims to expand to 4,000 scholars with an outlay of Rs 100-plus crore per year.

The Scholarship program will be one of the largest one in the country.

Recipients will be known as ‘Bharti Scholars’ and they will be encouraged to support at least one student once they graduate. This programme marks the 25th anniversary of the foundation and aims to support deserving students from diverse socio-economic backgrounds, with a focus on girl students.

The merit-cum-means based programme will provide fully funded scholarships to 250 students in its first year, pursuing technology-based engineering courses in top 50 NIRF colleges. The scholarship will cover 100 percent of college fees, laptop, and hostel fees.

Rakesh Bharti Mittal, Vice Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, said the programme aims to empower students from diverse backgrounds to achieve academic excellence and pursue their dreams. “Education is the cornerstone of societal progress and economic empowerment,” he added.