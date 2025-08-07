Bhaskar Reddy Vemireddy Appointed as Judicial Member of GST Appellate Tribunal

Hyderabad: In a significant move aimed at enhancing the efficiency of tax-related dispute resolution in India, the Government of India has appointed Bhaskar Reddy Vemireddy, a Senior Advocate of the Telangana High Court, as a Judicial Member of the Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT).

This appointment is part of the central government’s broader initiative to make the long-awaited GST Appellate Tribunal fully operational. A total of 53 Judicial Members have been approved, marking a decisive step toward streamlining litigation processes under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime.

Mr. Vemireddy brings with him over three decades of experience in tax law. Enrolled as an advocate in 1987, he has been actively practicing before the High Court at Hyderabad, specialising in taxation matters. He served as the Special Assistant Government Pleader for Taxes at the High Court in 1993–94, and in 2022, he was designated as a Senior Advocate by the Telangana High Court. He continues to maintain a thriving legal practice across both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The establishment of the GST Appellate Tribunal is a long-pending reform under the GST framework. It is expected to play a critical role in ensuring faster disposal of disputes, reducing pendency at the High Courts, and providing taxpayers with a more accessible and structured redressal mechanism.

The GSTAT will act as the final authority for adjudicating disputes arising under the GST laws, short of an appeal to the Supreme Court. The inclusion of seasoned judicial experts like Mr. Bhaskar Reddy Vemireddy is expected to bring legal rigor and depth to the functioning of the tribunal.

Legal experts and tax professionals across the country have welcomed the appointments, noting that it will bring greater certainty, trust, and efficiency to the indirect tax ecosystem in India.

