Southern India Emerges as Powerhouse for Aluminium Extrusion; Hyderabad Takes Centre Stage

Hyderabad: Southern India is rapidly becoming the epicentre of growth for the aluminium extrusion industry, with Telangana and Andhra Pradesh playing a pivotal role in transforming India into a global manufacturing powerhouse. With robust industrial activity, strong export potential, and rising domestic demand, the region is poised to lead the charge towards self-reliant manufacturing.

Speaking at the roadshow for ALUMEX India 2025—India’s first-ever dedicated exhibition and conference for the aluminium extrusion industry—Mr. Anil Agarwal, Managing Director of Global Aluminium, highlighted the sector’s strategic importance and the role of the southern states. “Hyderabad, in particular, is emerging as the most prominent city for aluminium extrusion in India,” he said.

Scheduled to be held in New Delhi from September 10–13, ALUMEX India 2025 is organised by the Aluminium Extrusion Manufacturers Association of India (ALEMAI), and supported by industry giants like Hindalco, Vedanta, and JNARDDC. The event is expected to host over 200 exhibitors and attract more than 12,000 visitors from across the aluminium extrusion value chain.

“Southern India is fast becoming a hub for aluminium extrusion due to its manufacturing prowess, export capabilities, and inflow of fresh investments,” said Jitendra Chopra, President of ALEMAI. “Plants in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are playing a critical role in serving both domestic and international markets. ALUMEX India 2025 will showcase this transformation and encourage global collaboration.”

Rapid Growth Amid Global Challenges

India’s aluminium extrusion market was valued at $3.51 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $4.61 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5%. While northern India still holds the largest market share, the southern states are emerging as vital growth corridors, fuelled by infrastructure development and sectoral demand from construction, electric mobility, renewable energy, transportation, and electronics.

Despite this momentum, the industry faces persistent challenges—volatile raw material prices, high energy costs, and dependence on imported products. “India’s aluminium extrusion industry has an installed capacity of over 3 million tonnes, but only half of it is met through domestic production. The rest is imported,” said Mr. Agarwal. “To counter trade barriers like the Trump Tariff, we must boost local consumption, reduce import dependence, and enhance our export readiness.”

Bridging the Consumption Gap

India’s per capita consumption of aluminium extrusion stands at just 3 kg, in stark contrast to 25–28 kg in China and 18 kg in the USA. Experts believe this gap offers a massive opportunity for expansion.

“There is immense headroom for growth,” noted ALEMAI leaders Mr. Jitendra Chopra, Mr. Ankur Aggarwal (Hon. General Secretary), and Mr. Anil Agarwal (Advisor & Special Invitee). “Raising awareness, investing in innovation, and expanding applications across industries can significantly increase domestic consumption.”

ALUMEX India 2025: A Platform for Progress

The four-day event will address key industry issues through sessions on green extrusion, technology localisation, MSME support, and global market trends. Business matchmaking, buyer-seller meets, and collaborative forums will create a conducive environment for strategic partnerships and investments.

India has around 400–450 aluminium extrusion plants, with more than 225 units affiliated with ALEMAI, representing a combined annual capacity of 3 million tonnes.

With global players, leading Indian firms, and key government bodies participating, ALUMEX India 2025 is set to shape the future of the aluminium extrusion industry and cement India’s position as a global manufacturing leader.

For more information, visit: www.alumexindia.com

