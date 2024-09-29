Bhatti Vikramarka Makes Key Remarks on Hydra Demolitions

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka has made significant comments regarding the ongoing demolitions in Hydra. He accused builders of using the plight of the poor to further their own interests and create chaos.

Vikramarka expressed concern over the misuse of vulnerable communities in these situations, stating that the builders are exploiting the poor to stir unrest and opposition to the demolitions. The Deputy CM’s remarks have sparked discussions about the role of real estate interests in such demolitions and the need for protecting the underprivileged.

Authorities continue with the demolition drive, while efforts to address the concerns of affected residents are underway.