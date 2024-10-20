Bhongir MP Kiran Kumar Criticizes Bandi Sanjay for Disrespecting Courts Over GO No: 29″

Hyderabad: Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy said that Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar should respect courts.

It is shocking to see Sanjay creating hungama on the roads instead of coming for a discussion on GO No: 29, he said. Meanwhile, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao made his men who are not students to enact a drama by filing a case in the Supreme Court.

“Where was KTR when Pravalika committed suicide,” Kiran asked. Speaking to the media Kiran said that opposition parties had demanded the postponement of DSC.

However, the government took the issue seriously and conducted DSC successfully and handed over appointment orders to 11,600 candidates.

Appealing to Group-I candidates that there is no need for them to have apprehensions on GO No: 29, he said that the Congress government has the credit of giving 34 per cent reservations to BCs in United AP and in Telangana.

He said that it is not proper for Sanjay to oppose the Group-I examination which is going to be helpful for the candidates.

He said the court took a decision on GO No: 29 and everyone should respect it. He appealed to the students not to spoil their future by listening to political leaders and to write Group-I examinations.

The opposition is throwing mud due to envy as the Congress government is at last filling vacant posts in government service.