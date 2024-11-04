Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3′ film earned 106 crores in first weekend

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan’s film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has earned 106 crores during its first weekend.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee, is the third film of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was released on 01 November on Diwali. Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Tripti Dimri have played lead roles in this film. Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar have produced the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 along with Murad Khetani under their banner T-Series.

Making record-breaking earnings on the opening weekend, the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has crossed the 100 crore mark in the Indian market. According to the report of Saccanilk, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 earned 35.5 crores on the first day. On the second day, the film earned 37 crores, and on the third day, 33.5 crores. In this way, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has earned Rs 106 crores in India.