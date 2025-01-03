Bhopal Gas Tragedy Waste Containers Parked in Pithampur for 24 Hours Amid Protests and Bandh Call

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Hazardous chemical waste containers from the Union Carbide India Limited (UCIL) plant in Bhopal have been parked at the Ramki factory premises in the Ashapura area of Pithampur, Dhar district, for over 24 hours.

The toxic waste, a direct reminder of the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy, was transported to Pithampur for incineration at the state-of-the-art Treatment, Storage, and Disposal Facility (TSDF). However, the transportation and disposal plan has sparked widespread protests from locals concerned about its potential impact on public health and the environment.

The state government has assured that the Pithampur facility is the only one in Madhya Pradesh equipped to handle the safe incineration of hazardous waste.

Operational since 2006, the plant has been tasked with managing industrial waste from across the state. Despite these assurances, residents and political leaders have raised serious concerns over the safety and environmental risks of the disposal process.

On Thursday, thousands of Pithampur residents participated in silent marches, protesting the plan. The protesters have now called for a complete shutdown of the industrial town today, Friday, in opposition to the waste disposal initiative.

Political Leaders Weigh In: Prominent politicians from both the ruling BJP and opposition Congress have expressed concerns over the disposal of the hazardous waste. BJP veteran and former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has called for a scientific evaluation of the process before proceeding with the disposal. Meanwhile, Jitu Patwari, the state Congress chief, warned that the waste incineration could increase the risk of cancer among residents in Pithampur.

Patwari stated, “We are not politicizing this issue, but until experts provide clear evidence on the safety and environmental impact, the disposal process should be halted.”

Government Response: In response to the growing unrest, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav assured the public that the transportation and disposal of the waste was in accordance with reports submitted to the Supreme Court. He also referred to a state-sponsored study, which claimed that the health risks for nearby villages would be negligible. The Chief Minister emphasized that the disposal process would be carried out under strict supervision by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board (MPPCB).

To address local concerns, CM Yadav has tasked senior cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya with mediating between stakeholders and reassuring the public about the safety measures in place.

As tensions rise, the waste containers remain in Pithampur, with no clear timeline for when incineration will begin.