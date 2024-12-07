Bhubaneswar Odisha Vigilance Unearths Crores in Assets Linked to Forest Department Officer

Bhubaneswar Odisha Vigilance Unearths Crores – In a major crackdown on corruption, the Odisha Vigilance Department on Friday conducted simultaneous house searches at various locations linked to a senior forest department official, unearthing disproportionate assets worth several crores. The investigation has spotlighted the sprawling network of properties and wealth amassed by Rebati Raman Joshi, Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF), Hirakud Wildlife Division, Sambalpur.

Also Read:HYDRAA Takes Bold Step Against Encroachments with Grievance Initiative

Extensive Vigilance Operation Spanning Multiple Locations

The vigilance operation, based on allegations of disproportionate assets, was executed across nine locations in Sambalpur and Bargarh districts. These included:

Joshi’s paternal house in Bijepur , Bargarh district.

, Bargarh district. His official government quarter and office chamber in Sambalpur.

Nine teams from the Odisha Vigilance, including three Deputy Superintendents of Police, ten inspectors, and other supporting staff, were involved in the meticulously planned raids.

Assets Unearthed: Bhubaneswar Odisha Vigilance Unearths Crores a Shocking Discovery

The raids revealed a staggering array of assets owned by Joshi and his family members. The list includes:

Real Estate: A Fortune in Property

A triple-storeyed building in Ainthapali, Sambalpur, valued at over ₹1.80 crore.

in Ainthapali, Sambalpur, valued at over ₹1.80 crore. Two additional buildings , including a commercial establishment in Sambalpur.

, including a commercial establishment in Sambalpur. Four high-valued flats in prominent locations.

in prominent locations. Seven plots, four in prime areas of Sambalpur and three in Padampur, Bargarh district.

The Vigilance Technical Wing is currently assessing the exact market valuation of these properties.

Movable Assets

Cash amounting to ₹14,71,200 .

. 150 grams of gold jewellery and 300 grams of silver ornaments .

and . Bank deposits and insurance policies worth ₹31,31,849 .

. A two-wheeler and household articles valued at ₹9.13 lakhs.

Bhubaneswar Odisha Vigilance Unearths Crores Spotlight on Vigilance Operations in Odisha

This case is the latest in a series of operations by the Odisha Vigilance, which has intensified its crackdown on corruption in public service.

Recent Vigilance Statistics

90 cases registered in just five months (June 1 to October 31, 2024).

in just five months (June 1 to October 31, 2024). Departments Under Scrutiny : Revenue Department : 20 cases. Panchayati Raj Department : 18 cases.

:

The vigilance department’s efforts underscore a robust commitment to identifying and dismantling corruption networks in Odisha.

The Investigation Continues

Joshi is currently under scrutiny as vigilance officials probe the sources of his amassed wealth. With the valuation of properties and assets still ongoing, authorities are expected to reveal more details in the coming days.

The operation highlights the growing menace of public servants exploiting their positions for personal gain, a trend that has drawn public attention and condemnation.

Impact on Public Trust

The exposure of such cases not only tarnishes the reputation of public servants but also underscores the need for greater transparency and accountability in governance. Vigilance actions like this serve as a deterrent, signaling that no one is above the law.

Public Reactions and Way Forward

As news of the raid’s spreads, public reactions have ranged from shock to anger. Citizens are calling for stricter measures to prevent such cases of corruption. The Odisha Vigilance Department’s sustained efforts in exposing wrongdoers continue to bolster faith in the state’s fight against corruption.

Key Takeaways from the Vigilance Raid

The crackdown demonstrates the efficiency and thoroughness of the Odisha Vigilance team.

It emphasizes the necessity of monitoring public officials’ wealth for accountability.

Citizens are encouraged to report suspected cases of corruption to aid such investigations.