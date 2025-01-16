Biden and Trump Both Take Credit for Gaza Ceasefire Deal – Who Deserves the Most Credit?

Both President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump are claiming credit for the recent Gaza ceasefire deal. As the two leaders jostle for recognition, who truly deserves the most credit for brokering peace?

U.S. President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump are both asserting credit for the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal in Gaza, which was announced on Wednesday after months of delicate and challenging negotiations. The ceasefire agreement was finalized with the involvement of Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, despite Biden’s administration having led most of the talks.

Trump’s Claim: A Historic Victory for His Administration

Trump wasted no time in taking credit for the deal, claiming it was a result of his “Historic Victory” in November. The former president emphasized that his administration had set the stage for peace efforts and boasted that the agreement would ensure the safety of Americans and allies. He also highlighted Witkoff’s role in the talks, reiterating his commitment to preventing Gaza from becoming a “terrorist safe haven.”

Biden Emphasizes Longstanding Diplomacy and Coordination

Biden, while acknowledging Trump’s participation, stressed that the deal had been reached under his administration’s diplomatic efforts, which had been ongoing for months. He pointed out that the shift in the regional dynamics, including the weakened position of Hamas, played a significant role. Biden also confirmed that the agreement adhered to the framework he had proposed in May.

Bipartisan Efforts and Shared Credit

Both leaders are eager to associate themselves with the success of the ceasefire, which is seen as a potential cornerstone of their legacies. Experts, including Jonathan Panikoff from the Atlantic Council, agree that the deal would not have been possible without the efforts of both administrations. Despite their political differences, the cooperation between Biden’s and Trump’s teams was crucial to securing the agreement.

Biden’s Support for Continued U.S. Involvement in Gaza’s Post-War Future

Biden emphasized that Trump’s team, including Witkoff, would be integral to ensuring the deal’s implementation. The U.S. administration aims to create a long-term framework for Gaza’s reconstruction and governance, which will require sustained American support.

Tension and Last-Minute Negotiations

In the final days of talks, Witkoff’s role in coordinating with Netanyahu was pivotal. The U.S., Qatari, and Egyptian negotiators continued to work through tense last-minute demands from Hamas, eventually securing agreement on the terms of the deal. According to U.S. officials, the intensive negotiations will pave the way for the release of hostages and the initial steps toward implementing the ceasefire.

A Strained Relationship Between Biden and Netanyahu

Biden’s relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has been strained due to the high Palestinian death toll, which now exceeds 46,000. The ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, caused by Israel’s blockade and military actions, has drawn criticism of Biden’s handling of the situation. However, Biden remains committed to supporting Israel, while critics argue that his approach could have long-term consequences for U.S. credibility in the Middle East.

The question of who deserves the most credit for the Gaza ceasefire—President Joe Biden or President-elect Donald Trump—has sparked significant debate. While both leaders played a role in the negotiations, their contributions and strategies differed.

Who Gets the Credit?

Biden’s Role: Biden’s administration played a crucial role in the months-long diplomatic efforts leading up to the ceasefire deal. The White House worked diligently with international partners, including Qatar and Egypt, to broker peace between Israel and Hamas. Biden’s team, particularly Middle East envoy Brett McGurk, engaged in consistent negotiations and pressure on both parties. Biden’s diplomatic approach, coupled with his efforts to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, were integral to the deal’s framework.

Trump’s Role: Trump, though no longer in office, also influenced the negotiations. His administration’s tough stance on Hamas, coupled with significant pressure on Israel, shaped the broader context of the negotiations. Trump’s envoy, Steve Witkoff, participated in the talks, helping ensure that Israeli and American interests were addressed. Trump’s public pressure on the need for a ceasefire to be finalized before his inauguration played a role in pushing the process forward.

Ultimately, Biden’s diplomatic groundwork and sustained efforts were key in shaping the ceasefire, but Trump’s involvement and the pressure from his team were not insignificant in bringing the deal to completion. The truth may lie in a mix of both administrations’ efforts, each playing an important role in reaching this moment of peace.

The Future of Gaza: Cooperation Beyond Ceasefire

The ceasefire agreement is not the final step, as questions remain about Gaza’s future governance and reconstruction. U.S. officials are hopeful that continued bipartisan support will secure a lasting peace, but many challenges remain in the aftermath of the 15-month war. Biden’s remarks on the ceasefire’s historic nature were met with skepticism, and as he walked away from the podium, he quipped in response to a reporter’s question: “Is that a joke?”