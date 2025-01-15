Israel and Hamas Agree to Historic Ceasefire After 15 Months of War: Here Are the Details of Agreement

Israel and Hamas have reached a historic ceasefire agreement after 15 months of brutal conflict in Gaza. The truce, mediated by Qatar, includes a phased release of hostages and prisoners, offering hope for a long-awaited peace.

Doha: In a groundbreaking development, Israel and Hamas have agreed to a historic ceasefire, bringing an end to the 15-month-long war that has claimed the lives of nearly 50,000 people and has threatened to escalate further across the Middle East.

The ceasefire agreement comes after intense mediation efforts led by Qatar, with Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani playing a key role in negotiating between Hamas and Israeli officials. Qatar has been at the forefront of peace efforts, working tirelessly to broker a truce in the devastating conflict that began following a bloody Hamas attack in southern Israel on October 7, 2023.

Details of the Ceasefire Agreement

The truce will be implemented in a phased manner, with the first phase set to last 42 days. During this phase, Hamas has agreed to release 33 hostages, including women, children, and elderly individuals. In return, Israel has committed to releasing 50 Palestinian prisoners for each Israeli female soldier freed by Hamas, and 30 prisoners for each other hostages released.

The long-awaited agreement comes after months of stalled negotiations, with both sides accusing each other of sabotaging talks. Prior to this, the only brief break in hostilities occurred in November 2023, when a weeklong truce allowed for the exchange of dozens of hostages and hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

A War that Shook the Region

The war began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a bloody attack inside Israel, killing around 1,200 people and taking over 250 hostages. In retaliation, Israel’s airstrikes on Gaza devastated the region, resulting in the deaths of more than 46,000 Palestinians, the majority of whom were women and children, according to Palestinian officials. Tens of thousands more have been injured, with many feared trapped under the rubble of destroyed buildings in Gaza.

The conflict has also spread to other parts of the Middle East, as Iran-backed groups in Lebanon, Iraq, and Yemen launched attacks on Israel in solidarity with the Palestinians. The violence had raised fears of a wider regional war, with international efforts to mediate intensifying as the death toll mounted.

The Role of Regional and International Mediation

The ceasefire deal was made possible thanks to the concerted efforts of regional and international negotiators, including officials from Qatar, the United States, and Egypt. The mediation process faced numerous challenges, with several setbacks and deadlocks along the way, but ultimately resulted in a breakthrough agreement.

While there is still no official confirmation on the full details of the final agreement, both Hamas and Israeli officials have expressed cautious optimism that the ceasefire could lead to a longer-term peace. The truce also provides hope for the release of more hostages in future phases of the agreement.

Continuing Challenges

Despite the agreement, many challenges remain. The ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with thousands of people still without access to basic necessities like food, water, and medical care, will require extensive international aid and reconstruction efforts. The war has also left deep scars in the region, and the question of a lasting peace between Israel and Hamas remains uncertain.

The success of this ceasefire will depend largely on the willingness of both sides to adhere to their commitments and the ability of international actors to maintain pressure on the parties involved to uphold the agreement.

For now, the ceasefire offers a glimmer of hope in what has been one of the most devastating conflicts in recent Middle Eastern history.