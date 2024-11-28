Big News for Telangana 10th Grade Students: Major Changes in Exam Marks System

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has introduced significant changes to the marking system for 10th-grade exams. Previously, students were graded based on 20 marks for internal assessments and 80 marks for annual exams. However, under the new policy, internal assessments have been completely removed, and the annual exams will now carry 100 marks.

According to a notification issued by the Department of Education, these changes will come into effect starting from the 2024-25 academic year. To facilitate students, a 24-page answer booklet will be provided during exams, ensuring they have ample space for writing their responses.

Key Changes:

Internal Assessment Removed

The removal of internal marks aims to reduce additional pressure on students, allowing them to focus solely on the annual exams. Changes to Answer Booklet

A new 24-page answer booklet will be introduced, eliminating the need for extra sheets during exams and helping students write with ease. Impact on Student Performance

The revised system focuses on evaluating students’ overall academic performance through their annual exam, providing a more standardized assessment. Teacher Training Initiatives

The government plans to train teachers to adapt to the new system and ensure they can effectively guide students under the revised evaluation method.

Reactions from Parents and Students:

Many parents have welcomed the changes, highlighting that it reduces the stress of internal assessments. Some, however, expressed concerns that the single annual exam model may demand greater effort and preparation from students.

Official Statement:

The Department of Education stated that this decision is part of the government’s effort to make the evaluation system more transparent and efficient. Schools have been advised to inform students and parents about the changes and help them prepare for the upcoming academic year.

For further details, students and parents are encouraged to contact their respective schools.