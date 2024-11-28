Hyderabad Demolition Alert: HYDRA Reviews Illegal Lake Encroachments

Hyderabad: Hydra Commissioner Ranganath announced strict measures to protect lakes by collecting comprehensive details and addressing encroachments based on survey reports. Following numerous complaints about illegal encroachments on lakes, Commissioner Ranganath, along with his team and local officials, conducted inspections of seven lakes within Greater Hyderabad limits.

The inspection covered Nizam Talab (Turka Cheruvu) in Nizampet, Medi Kunta Lake in Madhapur, Eidula Kunta Lake in Khajaguda, Neknampur Lake in Narsingi, Vanam Lake in Tellapur, and Chilakunta and Mella Lakes.

Complaints and On-Site Inspections

At Turka Cheruvu in the Nizampet municipality of Medchal district, locals reported that untreated wastewater from nearby gated communities was polluting the lake. Commissioner Ranganath reviewed the issue alongside relevant officials. Similarly, he examined Eidula Kunta Lake in Sherilingampally Mandal with revenue and Hydra officials.

During the inspection of Vanam Lake, Chilakunta, and Mella Lake in Tellapur, residents highlighted challenges such as unauthorized constructions and drainage issues. They expressed concerns that improper permissions issued by previous authorities had facilitated encroachments, increasing the risk of flooding near Chilakunta.

Detailed Inspection at Neknampur

In Neknampur village, under Manikonda Municipality, the commissioner inspected both small and large lakes. Local organizations, including the Citizen Council, had raised concerns over FTL (Full Tank Level) violations and encroachments within buffer zones. Commissioner Ranganath discussed the situation with irrigation and revenue department officials.

Illegal Constructions and Demolitions

Regarding illegal constructions near major lakes, officials informed the commissioner that several villas under the “Lake View Villas” project were within FTL limits, and despite demolishing five structures earlier, reconstruction activities had resumed. The commissioner also supervised fencing work initiated for small lakes to safeguard buffer zones and prevent further encroachments.

Action Plan and Recommendations

Commissioner Ranganath emphasized the importance of erecting fences around lakes to protect their boundaries. He directed the irrigation department to prepare clear reports on the status of lake borders and warned that any unauthorized construction would face stringent actions. He reiterated that protecting lakes was the responsibility of relevant departments and committed to revisiting the inspected sites for follow-ups.

Additional Measures

A comprehensive digital mapping of lake boundaries and buffer zones is planned to prevent future encroachments. Coordination with local urban planning authorities to ensure no permissions are granted within FTL or buffer zones. Engaging community stakeholders to monitor and report illegal activities near lakes.

This initiative underscores the commitment of the Hydra Commissionerate to safeguard Hyderabad’s water bodies from urban encroachments and pollution.