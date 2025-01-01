Bihar: Three Young Men Die as Motorcycle Falls into Canal in Rohtas

Sasaram: In a tragic accident in Bihar’s Rohtas district, three young men lost their lives after their motorcycle plunged into a canal late Tuesday night.

The incident occurred in the Surya Pura police station area, leaving the local community in shock and mourning.

Details of the Accident

According to police sources, the accident took place near Surya Pura village. The three young men were returning to their hometown, Gunsaj village, located in the Dinara police station area, when the tragedy occurred.

The motorcycle reportedly became uncontrollable while navigating a road near the canal and fell into the water. Despite efforts to rescue them, all three riders lost their lives in the accident.

Victims Identified

The deceased were identified as:

Priyanshu Kumar (25): A resident of Gunsaj village and the primary rider of the motorcycle. Ankit Kumar (22): Priyanshu’s cousin, who was accompanying him. Shashi Ranjan, also known as Manu Kumar (23): A close friend of the two, who was riding pillion.

The tragic loss of three young lives has deeply affected their families and the local community.

Community Reaction

The news of the accident spread rapidly, with local residents rushing to the scene in an attempt to assist in the rescue efforts. However, their attempts proved futile as the victims had already succumbed to the injuries sustained in the crash and possible drowning.

Family members of the deceased were devastated upon hearing the news. Local leaders and community members have expressed their condolences and called for measures to improve road safety in the area.

Police Investigation

The Surya Pura police have initiated an investigation into the incident. Preliminary findings suggest that the motorcycle might have been speeding or the driver could have lost control due to poor visibility or road conditions near the canal.

The bodies of the deceased were recovered from the canal and sent for post-mortem examinations. Police officials have assured that a detailed report will be prepared to determine the exact cause of the accident.

Also Read | 12 Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals Deported Amid Crackdown by Delhi Police

Road Safety Concerns in Rohtas

This tragic incident brings attention to the growing concern over road safety in rural areas of Bihar, especially in regions like Rohtas where narrow and poorly maintained roads are common. The lack of proper lighting and signage near canals and waterways further adds to the risk of accidents.

Residents have urged local authorities to:

Install barricades or safety railings near canals and roads. Improve road lighting and visibility to prevent accidents during the night. Conduct awareness campaigns on safe driving practices, particularly among youth.

Preventive Measures Needed

Accidents like this highlight the urgent need for better infrastructure and stricter enforcement of traffic rules in rural areas. The government and local administration must take proactive measures to ensure such incidents are minimized in the future.

Key Preventive Steps Include: