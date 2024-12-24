Bill Clinton Hospitalized: Former US President “Awake and Alert,” Staff Provides Update

Former US President Bill Clinton, 78, has been admitted to MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C., after developing a fever. According to Angel Urena, Clinton’s deputy chief of staff, the ex-president is in good spirits and remains “awake and alert” as medical professionals monitor his condition. Clinton’s team expressed optimism about his recovery and expects him to return home by Christmas.

Clinton, who served as the 42nd president from January 1993 to January 2001, was taken to the hospital from his Washington residence. While he is expected to stay overnight for further tests and observation, doctors are confident about his health progress.

This is not Clinton’s first health challenge. Over the years, he has faced several serious medical issues, including a 2004 quadruple bypass heart surgery, surgery for a partially collapsed lung in 2005, coronary stents in 2010, and a severe blood infection in 2021, which led to a six-day hospitalization in Los Angeles.

Despite these health setbacks, Clinton continues to remain active in public life. In 2024, he delivered remarks at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago and spent the fall promoting his memoir, Citizen: My Life After the White House.

Hospitalizan a Bill Clinton, expresidente de Estados Unidos 🇺🇸



El político es vigilado por los médicos que lo tratan en el centro médico



Lee aquí los detalles ⬇️ https://t.co/pl6VEV8e5q pic.twitter.com/sst9UtHdYb — Soy 502 (@soy_502) December 24, 2024

Clinton’s spokesperson thanked the public for their support and emphasized his appreciation for the top-notch care he is receiving at the hospital. Further updates on his condition are expected as doctors continue their evaluations.