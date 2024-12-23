Bashar al-Assad’s Wife Asma al-Assad Files for Divorce, Unhappy with Life in Moscow: Report

In a stunning development, Asma al-Assad, the wife of Syria’s ousted president Bashar al-Assad, has reportedly filed for divorce and is seeking permission to leave Moscow, where she and her family have been living under asylum. Turkish and Arab media outlets have reported that the 49-year-old former First Lady, born and raised in London, is unhappy with her life in the Russian capital and keen to return to her hometown.

Asma, a British Syrian national, married Bashar al-Assad in 2000 after relocating to Syria. Once regarded as a symbol of modernity in the country, the couple saw their lives take a dramatic turn as the Syrian conflict escalated. Following the fall of the Assad regime, both Asma and Bashar sought refuge in Russia, where they were granted asylum after the authoritarian leader was overthrown by rebels, including groups such as Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS).

According to reports, Asma filed for divorce in a Russian court, citing dissatisfaction with her life in exile. She has also requested special permission from Russian authorities to leave Moscow, with her case currently under review. The move is a significant shift in the couple’s relationship, as they had been together through years of political upheaval and war.

Asma al-Assad’s desire to return to London marks a notable turn in her life, as she had lived in Syria for nearly two decades before her family’s exile. The former First Lady, once seen as a symbol of hope for many in the West due to her educational background and charm, has been living in Moscow under challenging conditions.

Bashar al-Assad, who ruled Syria for 24 years after taking office in 2000, now faces severe restrictions in Russia. Sources indicate that the Russian government has imposed tight controls on the ousted president, freezing his assets, including 270 kilograms of gold, $2 billion in funds, and 18 apartments in Moscow.

Also Read: Shocking Scam: Man, Registers as Sunny Leone, Husband Name Johnny Sins to Steal Rs 1,000 from Government Scheme

Further reports suggest that Maher al-Assad, Bashar’s brother, has been denied asylum in Russia and is currently under house arrest. His request for asylum is still under review, with little indication of what the future holds for him or his family.

While the HTS, the group responsible for the rebellion that ousted Bashar al-Assad, is considered a terrorist organization by the U.S., Washington recently lifted a $10 million bounty on the head of its leader, Abu Mohammad al-Julani. This shift has raised questions about the future of both Bashar al-Assad and his family’s role in the Syrian conflict, particularly as international politics around Syria continue to evolve.

Asma al-Assad’s divorce application and her desire to leave Moscow reflect the continued instability and personal toll that the Assads have faced as a result of the Syrian conflict. The situation also highlights the family’s growing challenges in exile, with questions surrounding their future in Russia and internationally.