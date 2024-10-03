Bill Gates Drops Out of the World’s Top 10 Richest List

Washington: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has fallen out of the world’s top 10 richest people for the first time since 1991, now ranking 12th in 2023. According to international reports, Gates, who had been a consistent member of the top 10 for over three decades, has seen his wealth steadily decrease in recent years.

Forbes reports that one of the main reasons for Gates’ declining wealth was his 2021 divorce from Melinda French Gates, which involved a significant financial settlement. Additionally, Gates has been directing a substantial portion of his assets toward philanthropy rather than investments, contributing to the reduction in his overall net worth.

Despite the drop in rankings, Gates still holds a fortune of $107 billion. However, his position in the rankings shifted from 6th to 9th and now 12th. This marks the first time since 1991 that Gates has not been among the world’s 10 richest people.

On the other hand, Melinda French Gates’ net worth has surged from $10.3 billion to $29 billion following the divorce settlement, making her the ninth richest woman in the United States.

Gates had predicted this change in his ranking during a Forbes summit in September 2022, attributing it to his increased focus on philanthropy. He stated that he would continue to donate his wealth to charitable causes until he eventually exits the billionaire rankings.