Billionaire Elon Musk Calls for Punishment of Former NSC Official for Treason

Washington: U.S. billionaire Elon Musk has accused former White House adviser Alexander Vindman of treason. Vindman had previously made claims about Musk’s alleged connections with Russian businessmen.

On X (formerly Twitter), Musk stated, “Vindman is a paid servant of Ukrainian oligarchs and has committed treason against the United States, for which he should face appropriate punishment.”

This post came in response to an interview segment where Vindman claimed that Russian leaders were using Musk to support U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump, alleging that both Musk and Trump were Moscow’s agents.

In another post, Musk asserted, “Vindman has committed treason and should be behind bars.” Vindman, a former government employee and military officer, responded by calling Musk’s remarks the expected reaction of a conspiracy theorist.

Vindman responded on X, stating, “Elon, you continue to make false and completely baseless allegations without providing any specific information. You, Elon, believe you can escape consequences and try to silence your critics. I am not afraid.”

Vindman, who served as a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army, was previously the director for European affairs on the National Security Council during the Trump administration. His testimony during the 2019 impeachment hearings against President Trump played a pivotal role in the proceedings.