Birthday wishes would pour in for Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Birthday greetings poured in for Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy as he celebrated his special day on Friday, receiving warm wishes from dignitaries and leaders across India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and several ministers, MPs, and MLAs extended their heartfelt messages.

Prime Minister Modi took to X (formerly Twitter), saying, “Best wishes to Telangana CM Shri Revanth Reddy Ji on his birthday. I pray for his long and healthy life.”

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan clarifies if she fights with Abhishek in a resurfaced videohttps://munsifdaily.com/aishwarya-rai-bachchan-clarifies-if-she-fights-with-abhishek-in-a-resurfaced-video/

Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu also conveyed his wishes, stating, “Birthday wishes to the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Telangana, Shri @revanth_anumula Garu. I pray for his good health and long life.”

Marking his birthday, Revanth Reddy will visit Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district to offer prayers to Lord Lakshminarasimhaswamy at the Yadagirigutta temple, accompanied by his family.

Later, he will review development projects under the Yadagirigutta Temple Development Authority (YTDA), official sources said.

Following his temple visit, CM Reddy will kick off the Musi River Rejuvenation Sankalp Padayatra.

During the Yatra, he plans to walk approximately 2.5 km along the right bank of the Moosi River, rallying support for the river’s restoration. Reddy will also address the crowd from atop the Moosi Punurujjeeva Sankalpa Ratham, reiterating his commitment to reviving the river.

In anticipation of the CM’s visit, law enforcement has taken precautionary measures, detaining some agitators in Voligonda Mandal to ensure a smooth and secure event.