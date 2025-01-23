Surge in C-Section Deliveries Demand Among Indian Couples in US as Birthright Citizenship Deadline Looms

Birthright citizenship deadline approaches, Indian couples in the US are increasingly opting for C-sections Deliveries to ensure their babies are born American citizens, raising concerns over risks and ethics.

With the February 19 deadline rapidly approaching for President Trump’s executive order aimed at redefining birthright citizenship under the 14th Amendment, a significant surge in the demand for C-section deliveries has been reported across the United States. Indian couples, in particular, have been crowding hospitals and clinics, opting for pre-term cesarean section procedures in hopes of ensuring that their babies are born American citizens before the new order takes effect.

Trump’s Order to Impact Birthright Citizenship

The executive order, signed by President Trump on Inauguration Day, seeks to limit birthright citizenship by stating that a child born in the US is not automatically a citizen if the mother lacks legal immigration status or is in the country temporarily. Under this rule, children born to non-US citizens who are in the country on temporary visas may not receive automatic citizenship. This order could have far-reaching effects, potentially impacting hundreds of thousands of children born in the country.

Indian Couples Rushing for C-Sections

Reports indicate that a significant number of Indian couples in the US are urging doctors to perform cesarean deliveries as early as possible in order to have their children born before the order takes effect. Women, often in their eighth or ninth month of pregnancy but several weeks away from their due date, have been requesting early deliveries to meet the deadline.

Doctors and healthcare providers, however, have expressed concern over the health risks associated with preterm deliveries, warning that the procedure can jeopardize the health of both the mother and the infant. Medical professionals have advised against rushing C-sections, as they carry inherent risks, especially if the child is not fully developed.

Social Media Buzz and Backlash

The phenomenon of pregnant women rushing for C-sections has sparked widespread debate on social media. Several users have criticized the practice as a dangerous and opportunistic move, highlighting the selfishness of attempting to exploit a loophole for citizenship purposes. Nut Boult, a verified user, tweeted: “Indian couples in the US rushing for early C-sections just to beat Trump’s citizenship deadline—putting unborn children at risk for a passport! This is nothing but selfish opportunism, exploiting loopholes while endangering lives. Citizenship isn’t a shortcut — it’s a responsibility!”

Others have expressed disbelief at the extent to which some individuals are going to secure US citizenship for their children. Mehul Darooka, another social media user, wrote: “7-8 months pregnant Indian women in the USA urging doctors to do a C-section to ensure they can be declared citizens before the 20th Feb deadline. How foolish! Is this the level of silliness one can demonstrate?”

The Legal Battle Over Birthright Citizenship

The new executive order, which has sparked significant controversy, is currently being challenged in federal court. A multi-state lawsuit has been filed in a bid to block the order, and the first arguments in the case will be heard by a federal judge in Seattle on Thursday. The legal outcome of this case could potentially reshape the rules regarding birthright citizenship in the US.

As the February 19 deadline approaches, expectant parents are facing a dilemma—caught between the fear of losing their child’s automatic US citizenship and the medical risks associated with early deliveries. The situation remains fluid, with many watching closely to see how the legal challenges and public backlash unfold.