Delhi BJP Accuses Arvind Kejriwal of Voter Fraud Ahead of Assembly Elections: Mocking Poster Released

New Delhi: The Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made strong allegations against Arvind Kejriwal, the National Convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing him of attempting to rig the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections by adding fake voters to the electoral roll.

The BJP’s accusations have sparked a political controversy, with the party releasing a mocking poster targeting Kejriwal and the alleged voter fraud scheme.

Allegations of Manipulating Voters’ Lists

In a scathing attack on Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi BJP accused him of orchestrating a large-scale operation to manipulate the voter lists in his favor, ensuring that he remains in power after the upcoming elections. The BJP claimed that Kejriwal’s tactics involve creating fictitious voters, particularly within the minority community, by adding names to the voters’ list without the knowledge or consent of homeowners.

The BJP’s allegations were accompanied by a detailed breakdown of the number of fraudulent applications supposedly submitted for new voters in several constituencies across Delhi. According to the Delhi BJP, there have been substantial claims for new voter registrations in areas including:

Narela – 4,503 applications

– 4,503 applications Burari – 7,027 applications

– 7,027 applications Badli – 4,575 applications

– 4,575 applications Rithala – 4,197 applications

– 4,197 applications Mundka – 4,501 applications

– 4,501 applications Kirari – 6,255 applications

– 6,255 applications Nangloi Jat – 6,523 applications

– 6,523 applications Badarpur – 6,647 applications

– 6,647 applications Okhla – 4,601 applications

– 4,601 applications Gokalpur – 5,171 applications

– 5,171 applications Mustafabad – 5,502 applications

– 5,502 applications Karawal Nagar – 7,087 applications

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva further accused Kejriwal of creating fraudulent voter entries for people between the ages of 40-80, particularly targeting individuals from a special community. According to the BJP, these new voters were allegedly registered at addresses where the original homeowners were unaware of the additions.

The Mocking Poster: ‘Farzi Voters Se Ishq Hai’

In its attempt to highlight these accusations, the Delhi BJP launched a mocking poster on social media, drawing a comparison between Kejriwal and a popular character from the TV series SCAM 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. The series, based on stock market scams, showcases the rise and fall of a financial fraudster, Harshad Mehta.

The Delhi BJP adapted the original tagline of the series, which said, “Risk hai toh Ishq hai,” into “Farzi voters se Ishq hai” (Kejriwal is in love with fake voters). The poster also altered the name of the series to “Mahathag Original, Voter List scam 2024,” further mocking Kejriwal and the alleged scam. This satirical poster aims to drive home the point that the Delhi BJP believes Kejriwal is trying to maintain his hold on power by manipulating the electoral process.

BJP’s Claims of Voter Fraud and Kejriwal’s Response

The BJP’s allegations have been amplified by videos and social media posts, accusing Arvind Kejriwal of opportunistic politics. The party also compared him to a character from another movie, Naya Din Nai Raat, in which actor Sanjeev Kumar played multiple roles, suggesting that Kejriwal is similarly adapting his persona to suit political situations.

While the BJP has not provided direct evidence of the alleged fraud, it has highlighted testimonies from Hindu homeowners in the city. These homeowners claim that their addresses were used to register several names from the minority community without their knowledge or approval.

In response to these allegations, Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP have not yet issued an official statement on the issue, but they have previously denied similar charges in the past. The AAP has consistently maintained that it is committed to fair and transparent election processes.

Election Commission’s Role in Scrutiny

As the allegations unfold, the Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to closely monitor the situation to ensure the fairness and transparency of the election process. The ECI has protocols in place to address such concerns, and it may launch an investigation into the claims made by the Delhi BJP regarding voter manipulation.

The issue of voter fraud has been a point of contention in Indian politics for years, with various parties accusing each other of unfair practices during elections. The accusations in Delhi add to this ongoing debate as the city prepares for its next Assembly elections, expected to take place in 2024.

Political Drama Surrounding Delhi Elections

As Delhi heads into the election season, the accusations of voter fraud and manipulation have become a focal point of political discourse. While the BJP has intensified its campaign against Kejriwal and the AAP with these new allegations, it remains to be seen how these claims will impact the public perception of the Delhi Chief Minister and his party.

The upcoming election in Delhi promises to be an intense battle, with both the AAP and BJP focusing on issues of governance, development, and electoral integrity. As political rivalry heats up, the people of Delhi will likely remain attentive to the claims and counterclaims made by both parties in the run-up to the polls.