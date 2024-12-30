Arvind Kejriwal Promises Rs 18,000 Monthly Salary for Priests and Granthis if AAP Returns to Power

Arvind Kejriwal pledges ₹18,000 monthly salary for priests and granthis if AAP wins Delhi elections, alongside other welfare schemes like free healthcare for seniors.

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Monday, December 30, a bold welfare initiative, promising a monthly salary of ₹18,000 for temple priests and gurudwara granthis if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secures victory in the upcoming elections.

Commitment to Religious Leaders

During a press conference, Kejriwal emphasized the need to support those who uphold religious traditions. “Priests and granthis have been the custodians of our religious customs, serving society selflessly. Unfortunately, no one has taken care of their financial well-being,” he stated.

Kejriwal announced that the registration process for the scheme will begin on December 31, and he will personally inaugurate it at the Hanuman Temple. He also appealed to the BJP not to obstruct the initiative. “Blocking this will be akin to sinning as they are our bridge to God,” he added.

Expanding Welfare Initiatives

The proposed salary scheme is the latest in AAP‘s series of welfare programs. Previous initiatives include the Sanjeevani Yojana, which offers free healthcare for citizens aged 60 and above, and the Mahila Samman Yojana, providing ₹2,100 monthly financial assistance for women.

Also Read: Benefits of a 10-Year US Visa for Indian Passport Holders: A Game-Changer for Frequent Travelers

Kejriwal Targets BJP Over Illegal Voters Allegations

In the same press conference, Kejriwal attacked the BJP over allegations of illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya voters in Delhi. He urged the BJP to take concrete action instead of making accusations.

“Stop the drama and arrest Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. He has all the data about where Rohingyas have been resettled or rehabilitated. If the BJP knows so much, why aren’t they taking action?” Kejriwal questioned.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had earlier denied AAP’s allegations of voter manipulation through “Operation Lotus.” He challenged claims that Rohingyas were settled in Delhi to support the BJP.

A Pivotal Election Promise

As the election campaign heats up, Kejriwal’s announcement underscores AAP’s focus on welfare and its challenge to the BJP’s governance. The promise of financial security for religious leaders may resonate with communities, adding to AAP’s voter-focused initiatives.