BJP Accuses Congress of Insulting Constitution After Priyanka Gandhi’s Oath-Taking

New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Congress, accusing the party of disrespecting the Constitution and disrupting parliamentary proceedings shortly after Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was sworn in as a Lok Sabha member.

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan criticized the Congress for allegedly prioritizing its political agenda over democratic norms. “The Congress, which often claims to be the protector of the Constitution, is actually leading in insulting it,” Pradhan remarked.

He alleged that the Congress had used Parliament as a platform to promote members of the Gandhi family, calling the oath-taking ceremony of Priyanka Gandhi another instance of this practice. “This party has previously launched Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in Parliament, and now they have done the same with Priyanka Gandhi,” Pradhan said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The BJP leader accused Congress leaders of undermining the country’s democratic values and betraying citizens to serve the interests of the Gandhi family. “This so-called royal family, which waves the Constitution as its shield, has amended it 76 times and misused Article 356 to dismiss democratically-elected state governments 88 times,” he claimed.

Pradhan also referenced the Emergency imposed by the Congress government in 1975, describing it as a time when “the country was turned into a jail, and people’s fundamental rights were suppressed.” He argued that such a history disqualifies the Congress from being considered a defender of the Constitution.

Criticizing the party’s approach to parliamentary proceedings, he said, “If Parliament runs smoothly, it benefits the country, but that does not suit the Congress. Their politics thrives on disruptions and chaos, and the public has started recognizing this pattern.”

The Congress has yet to officially respond to the BJP’s allegations, which come amid a backdrop of rising political tensions as Priyanka Gandhi Vadra steps into her new role as a Lok Sabha member.