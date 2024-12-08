BJP backs Vijayendra amid Karnataka rifts

Bengaluru: The BJP has dismissed calls for the removal of Karnataka BJP President Vijayendra Yediyurappa, asserting that leadership decisions are guided by the party’s organisational needs and not individual demands.

This declaration was made following a state BJP core committee meeting amid growing tensions within the Karnataka unit.

BJP National General Secretary Radha Mohan Das Agrawal emphasised the party’s stance, stating, “Today, Vijayendra is appropriate for the role, and the leadership is not subject to whims or demands.”

He also clarified that any disciplinary action against senior MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal would depend on his response to a recent showcause notice served to him for his public dissent.

The meeting was held against the backdrop of factionalism led by Yatnal, who, along with other leaders, has openly criticised Vijayendra’s leadership. Allegations of “adjustment politics,” “dynastic control”, and corruption have been levelled against Vijayendra and his father, BJP veteran BS Yediyurappa.

Yatnal has submitted a six-page reply to the party’s disciplinary committee, detailing his grievances. Party insiders revealed that Yatnal’s faction includes several influential MLAs and former legislators, further intensifying the divide.

Also Read: Mehbooba Mufti is trying to launch her ‘Shehzadi’ by ‘attacking’ Shri Ram & Hindutva: VHP

The core committee, chaired by Vijayendra, discussed measures to address indiscipline. It was unanimously resolved to recommend action against MLAs ST Somashekar and Shivaram Hebbar for their alleged “anti-party activities” and perceived alignment with the ruling Congress.

Vijayendra stated, “We have decided to bring this matter to the national leadership and seek their guidance on suspending these MLAs and initiating disqualification proceedings.”

The meeting also analysed the BJP’s recent electoral losses in the Sandur and Shiggaon bypolls. A fact-finding team led by former Chief Minister DV Sadananda Gowda has been tasked with investigating these setbacks.

As the BJP grapples with these challenges, leaders have reiterated their commitment to upholding party discipline and focusing on organisational strength. The central leadership’s verdict on the ongoing factional disputes is expected in the coming weeks.