BJP Confident of Winning GHMC Mayor Post, Claims Union Minister Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay said that he is confident that the BJP will win the GHMC Mayor post this time.

He said that there is no Congress and BRS in Hyderabad city now and that the fight will be between the BJP and the AIMIM during GHMC elections.

The BJP will win councillor seats in the Old City this time, he said. During a chit-chat with journalists Sanjay said that the BJP is strong in Hyderabad and at the same time there is no BRS or Congress in Hyderabad.