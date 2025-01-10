BJP Demands Release of Funds for MCD Teachers’ Salaries

New Delhi: Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor on Friday urged Chief Minister Atishi to release Rs 8 crore to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to clear pending salaries of contractual teachers in Delhi government and MCD schools.

BJP Criticizes AAP Government on Teacher Issues

Kapoor criticized the AAP government and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly neglecting the plight of educators. He stated that despite claims of significant education reforms, the AAP government has prioritized propaganda over concrete achievements.

He pointed out that the Kejriwal government, which had promised to regularize guest teachers, has failed to address their issues even after a decade in power.

Contract Teachers Struggling Without Salaries

Contractual teachers, including those under Special Training Centres (STC) in Delhi Government and MCD schools, have been facing months of unpaid salaries. Kapoor highlighted that STC teachers have not received salaries for the past five months due to the Delhi Government’s failure to release funds to the Municipal Corporation.

BJP Demands Immediate Action

Kapoor called on Chief Minister Atishi to direct the Education Department to immediately release Rs 8 crore to the MCD, ensuring that the overdue salaries of STC teachers are paid.

BJP Protests Against Kejriwal Government

Earlier, the BJP staged a massive protest outside former CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, accusing the AAP government of disrespecting the Purvanchal community.

Allegations of Neglecting Purvanchalis

Santosh Ojha, President of the BJP Purvanchal Morcha, alleged that Kejriwal treats Purvanchalis as mere vote banks and has been deceiving the community for years. He further accused the AAP government of settling Rohingyas and Bangladeshis while sidelining Purvanchalis.

Abhay Verma, another BJP leader, called out Kejriwal for ridiculing the Purvanchal community and emphasized their significant contribution to running Delhi.

BJP Women’s Wing Joins Criticism

Richa Pandey Mishra, President of the Delhi BJP Women’s Wing, criticized Kejriwal for his alleged anti-Purvanchali remarks, highlighting the gap between his promises and actions. She emphasized that the Purvanchal community would play a crucial role in unseating the AAP government.