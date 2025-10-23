BJP Extends Support to Private Colleges’ Statewide Bandh on November 3 Over Fee Reimbursement Arrears

Hyderabad: Telangana State BJP has announced its support for the statewide bandh called by private college managements on November 3, 2025, demanding that the Congress government immediately release pending fee reimbursement arrears.

A delegation representing private college managements met State BJP President N. Ramchander Rao was at his residence on Wednesday and explained the financial hardships being faced by the institutions due to the government’s delay in releasing the reimbursement dues. The delegation sought the BJP’s support for their agitation.

Also Read: BJP Condemns Arrest of State Chief and 100 Party Workers During Peaceful Protest at DGP Office

Extending his party’s full support to the bandh, Rao criticized the Congress government for failing to clear the arrears despite repeated assurances. He demanded that the government release the pending Rs 900 crore fee reimbursement funds without further delay. Many educational institutions were in severe financial distress and struggling to pay staff salaries due to the non-release of funds over the past four years. “Teachers are losing jobs, and students are at risk of losing an academic year”, he cautioned.

The BJP chief criticized Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who also holds the Education portfolio, accused him of ‘playing with the future of students’. He recalled that private college managements had earlier called off a planned strike after the government promised to clear the dues before Dussehra and Diwali festivals. “However, the government failed to keep its word, forcing the managements to resume their protest,” he remarked.

Rao asserted that the BJP would continue its fight until the legitimate demands of students, teachers, and educational institutions are fulfilled.