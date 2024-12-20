BJP fumes as AAP ‘replaces’ Ambedkar’s photo with Kejriwal’s in Constitution visual

New Delhi: Accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of insulting B.R. Ambedkar, BJP National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari on Friday said that the party replaced Babasaheb Ambedkar’s picture with that of Arvind Kejriwal in a popular visual depicting the Constitution and its creator.

“This is an insult to Baba Saheb Ambedkar. AAP replaces Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s picture with Arvind Kejriwal’s picture. AAP is anti-Constitution. AAP is Anti SC. AAP hates Baba Saheb Ambedkar,” said Bhandari in a message on social media handle X.

The poster or collage objected to by Bhandari shows Kejriwal in the foreground, virtually, superimposing the former Delhi chief minister’s photo on the Constitution. The visual has been circulated on the official X handles of the AAP.

While calling out Kejriwal for disrespecting B.R. Ambedkar, the BJP spokesman sought to expose the former Delhi Chief Minister’s double standards on the Dalit icon and his contribution to creating the Constitution.

Bhandari’s fresh attack on Kejriwal, purportedly to expose the AAP as an opportunist party looking to politically encash B.R. Ambedkar’s legacy, comes a day after Delhi’s ruling party held a protest.

In response, the Delhi BJP’s SC and ST Morcha workers on Thursday staged protests at four locations seeking an apology from the Congress and others for disrespecting B.R. Ambedkar.

The BJP has also aggressively countered protests by the AAP and other Opposition parties over Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks which were termed “disrespectful”.

Earlier on Wednesday, HM Shah accused the Congress of twisting his remarks. He said that last week, both Houses of Parliament, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, held a special discussion to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Constitution.

He said that this discussion highlighted the nation’s 75-year journey of pride, development, and achievements. While it is natural for leaders and speakers from the ruling and Opposition parties to have differing perspectives during such discussions in Parliament, the country’s highest forum should always be based on facts and truth, he said.

“However, the Congress has been distorting facts and attempting to misrepresent the truth, which is highly deplorable,” said HM Shah, strongly condemning this act.

HM Shah said that the Congress has distorted the statement he made in the Rajya Sabha.

“Twisting statements, creating uproar, and spreading confusion in society have always been Congress’ old habits,” he said.

“Previously, the Congress also edited and misrepresented the statements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the recent Lok Sabha elections, my statement was edited by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and maliciously misused for propaganda across the country — a vile act carried out by the Congress,” he said, addressing mediapersons.