BJP leader Maheshwar Reddy alleges match-fixing between BRS and Congress

Hyderabad: BJP Legislative Party leader A Maheshwar Reddy has accused the BRS and Congress of collusion, claiming that Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy is acting as a mediator between the two parties.

He questioned why the state government had not requested a CBI investigation into alleged corruption during the previous administration.

Speaking to the media at the BJP state headquarters on Tuesday, Reddy challenged BRS leaders, including KT Rama Rao (KTR), to an open debate on corruption and irregularities during their nine-year rule.

He claimed that the BJP has repeatedly exposed corruption with solid evidence but accused Congress leaders of remaining silent.

Reddy further alleged that Congress is protecting the interests of the BRS leadership and accused KTR and other Ministers of making deals with Delhi Congress leaders, including KC Venugopal.

He also criticized the state government for failing to request a CBI investigation, asserting that the CBI would act within 24 hours if the state sent a formal request.

He challenged KTR and Ponguleti to respond to the allegations and called for an investigation into various schemes, including Kaleshwaram, Mission Bhagiratha, and land deals, promising to continue exposing corruption in the government.