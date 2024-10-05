BJP Membership Cards Distributed to Senior Citizens in Hyderabad

Hyderabad

Among the recipients was 82-year-old Taqi Hussain, a senior citizen from Hussain Nagar Colony in Darulshifa, Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: In a significant event today, BJP leaders C. Krishna Yadav, former Labour Minister of United Andhra Pradesh, and Mir Firasath Ali Baqri, former state spokesperson for Telangana, distributed membership cards as part of the BJP Sadasyata 2024 membership drive.

The event saw the participation of BJP workers and highlighted the party’s commitment to engaging with the community.

Mir Firasath Ali Baqri emphasized that the BJP is not merely about membership numbers but is a vibrant organization that serves as a carrier of ideology, fostering a strong work culture and acting as a bridge between the government and the community. He encouraged more individuals to join the BJP family and participate in the ongoing membership campaign across the organizational districts of Hyderabad.

