BJP Membership Drive Review Meeting Held in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A review meeting for the BJP Membership Drive was conducted at the Hyderabad Parliament, featuring Telangana Membership Drive in-charge Shri Abhay Patil, an MLA from Belagavi, Karnataka.

The meeting was attended by key leaders, including Smt. K. Geetha Murthy, District President Shri Pandu Yadav, Shri S. Surender Reddy, Former State Spokesperson Mir Firasath Ali Baqri, Shri Uma Mahender, Smt. Megha Rani Agarwal, and S. Praveen Kumar, along with other senior leaders.

During the meeting at the State Headquarters in Nampally, Hyderabad, participants discussed strategies to enhance membership engagement and strengthen the party’s presence in Telangana.

The gathering highlighted the importance of grassroots mobilization as the party prepares for upcoming challenges.