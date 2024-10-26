Telangana

BJP MP Eatala Rajender Accuses Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of Deceit Over Musi Riverbed Resettlement

The BJP’s Malkajgiri MP, Eatala Rajender, said that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is synonymous with lies.

Safiya Begum26 October 2024 - 17:53
Hyderabad: The BJP’s Malkajgiri MP, Eatala Rajender, said that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is synonymous with lies.

He said the Chief Minister is threatening the people of the Musi Riverbed area saying that the government will not give them double-bedroom houses if they do not give up their present houses he said that cleaning the Musi is a must for Nalgonda’s development.

But it is not right on the part of the government to vacate the people living near the Musi forcibly to other areas, he said.

Eatala warned that the BJP would not remain silent if the government demolishes even a single house in the Musi Riverbed area. BJLP leader Alleti Maheshwar Reddy demanded that the Chief Minister should come along with him for a tour of the Musi area.

He said the BJP would extend support to the admin if anyone accepted the Musi Project. He warned that the BJP will not allow the Congress government to throw the people on the road so that some politicians can pocket kickbacks.

