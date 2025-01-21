Telangana: BJP MP Etela Rajender Allegedly Attacks Real Estate Broker: Video

Medchal District, Pocharam: BJP MP Etela Rajender has found himself at the center of controversy following an alleged altercation with a real estate broker. The incident reportedly occurred after allegations surfaced about the encroachment of lands belonging to the poor in the area.

BJP MP Etela Rajender: Allegations of Land Grabbing Spark Tensions

According to eyewitness accounts, Etela confronted the broker over claims that he was involved in illegal land grabbing activities. Tensions escalated during the heated argument, resulting in the MP reportedly attacking the broker.

Public Reaction and Diverging Narratives

The confrontation has sparked significant public attention, with supporters of both parties offering differing narratives. Some locals alleged that brokers in the area had been exploiting vulnerable communities, prompting Etela to take matters into his own hands.

Opposition Demands Investigation

Authorities have yet to release an official statement regarding the incident. However, the opposition has criticized the MP’s behavior, demanding a thorough investigation.

This development adds to the growing tensions surrounding land disputes in the region. The incident is likely to have political repercussions, with both critics and supporters voicing their opinions on the matter.

