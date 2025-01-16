BJP Names 9 More Candidates for Delhi Polls, Shikha Rai Fielded from Greater Kailash

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday announced nine more candidates for the upcoming elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly.

Shikha Rai has been fielded from Greater Kailash, while Anil Vashishth will contest from Babarpur.

Key Contests Against AAP Leaders

Shikha Rai will contest against Delhi minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj in Greater Kailash. Meanwhile, Anil Vashishth is set to face off against Gopal Rai, another minister in the AAP government, in Babarpur.

With this latest announcement, the BJP has declared 68 out of 70 candidates for the Delhi Assembly elections.

Shortly after the BJP released its fourth list, its ally Janata Dal (United) named Shailendra Kumar as its candidate for the Burari constituency.

BJP Intensifies Efforts to End AAP’s 10-Year Rule

The BJP is making significant efforts to unseat the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has been in power in Delhi for the past 10 years. The elections are scheduled for February 5, with the counting of votes set for February 8.