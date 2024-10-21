BJP President G. Kishan Reddy Accuses Telangana CM Revanth Reddy of Anti-Hindu Bias, Condemns Lathi Charge on Peaceful Protesters

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has turned anti-Hindu, Telangana BJP President G. Kishan Reddy who is also the Union Minister of Coal and Mines said.

He said that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Congress leaders didn’t condemn the Muthyalamma Temple issue. However, the Congress government made its police lathi charge the people who took part in a rally from Mahankali Temple to Muthyalamma Temple in Secunderabad, Kishan said.

He asked the government to reveal whether people taking part peacefully in a rally were terrorists to be lathi-charged. He said that this kind of attack did not take place even during the Telangana movement He said the Congress government is doing all this only to appease a particular group and wondered why the police attacked people who were protesting peacefully instead of punishing those who attacked the Muthyalamma Temple.

Speaking to the media at the State BJP office here Kishan asked the government to reveal whether it had information about the Metropolis Hotel meeting. He said that around 200 people gathered in the name of motivational classes besides the Muthyalamma Temple, but no action was taken by the government. Kishan asked the government whether Hindus have no right to protest.

Kishan said that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, went to the Ashok Nagar library without security and told cock and bull stories to the youth before coming to power. Both Revanth Reddy and Rahul Gandhi should go to Ashok Nagar library now with the help of the police at least now, he said.