BJP Telangana’s Former State Spokesperson Mir Firasath Ali Baqri Hosts Sweet Distribution Event in Hyderabad

He was joined by Golkonda District President Pandu Yadav, Syed Bin Ali Gutmi, Wajahat Hussain, and Ravi Goud, along with R. Odelu.

Mohammed Yousuf8 October 2024 - 18:25
Hyderabad: Former State Spokesperson of BJP Telangana, Mir Firasath Ali Baqri, conducted a sweet distribution event today at 4 PM at Aza Khana Zehra, X Road, Old City, Hyderabad.

During the event, Mir Firasath Ali Baqri expressed confidence in the BJP’s prospects in Haryana, stating that the party is poised to form a government for a third consecutive term, currently leading in 50 seats.

