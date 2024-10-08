BJP Telangana’s Former State Spokesperson Mir Firasath Ali Baqri Hosts Sweet Distribution Event in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Former State Spokesperson of BJP Telangana, Mir Firasath Ali Baqri, conducted a sweet distribution event today at 4 PM at Aza Khana Zehra, X Road, Old City, Hyderabad.

He was joined by Golkonda District President Pandu Yadav, Syed Bin Ali Gutmi, Wajahat Hussain, and Ravi Goud, along with R. Odelu.

During the event, Mir Firasath Ali Baqri expressed confidence in the BJP’s prospects in Haryana, stating that the party is poised to form a government for a third consecutive term, currently leading in 50 seats.